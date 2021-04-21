Galp Energia, SGPS (GLPEY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Galp Energia, SGPS to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Shares of GLPEY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.57. 30,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,522. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

GLPEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.