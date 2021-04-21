Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 26,243 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,243 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.26% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34,365.1% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after buying an additional 1,990,768 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,072,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,196,000 after buying an additional 193,230 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 248,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 149,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,935,000.

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

