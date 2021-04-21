Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 3,922 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 59,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMB opened at $142.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day moving average is $136.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

