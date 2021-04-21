Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys 27,081 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,081 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.4% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 448.1% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $198.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.