Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys 7,760 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,749 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 199,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 49,318 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,912 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 35,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 88,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $218.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

