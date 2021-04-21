Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys New Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Shares of PNW opened at $85.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

