Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $147.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $203.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.