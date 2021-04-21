Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.4% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Mastercard by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA opened at $376.63 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,897,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,645,582.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,074 shares of company stock valued at $241,921,889 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.