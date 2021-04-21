Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

Shares of LOW opened at $202.77 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.49 and a 12 month high of $208.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

