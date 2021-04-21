Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 203.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

NYSE PG opened at $137.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $337.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

