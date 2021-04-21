Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $20.26 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,283.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,209.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,318.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,130.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,873.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.