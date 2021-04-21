Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.13 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

