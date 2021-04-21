Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $5.44 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $16,850,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $35,962,493 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,417.09.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,465.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,354.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,220.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $973.06 and a 12 month high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

