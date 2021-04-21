Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after acquiring an additional 747,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,995 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Shares of HON stock opened at $227.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

