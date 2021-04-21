Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,706 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

