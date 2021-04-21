Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

NYSE:UPS opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $181.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

