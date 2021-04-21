Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.88.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $220.67 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $141.22 and a 12 month high of $225.78. The stock has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

