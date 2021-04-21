Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.29% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 42,254 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91.

