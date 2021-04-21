Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,170,000 after buying an additional 8,213,857 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after buying an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,594,000 after buying an additional 1,835,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,001 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

NYSE TSM opened at $114.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

