Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 3,777 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.0% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $265.99 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $147.67 and a 12 month high of $272.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

