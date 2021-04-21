Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 5,918 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76.

