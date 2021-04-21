GAMB (GMB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $945,843.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $26.82 million and approximately $945,843.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GAMB has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00067424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00020589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00094877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.48 or 0.00660954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.66 or 0.08159360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00049275 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

