GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $32.93 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.30 or 0.00479428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000883 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,835,456 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.