Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Hits $1.17 on Top Exchanges

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002161 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $10.01 million and approximately $273,574.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00067374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $358.85 or 0.00663491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00048394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.88 or 0.07317853 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

GSWAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,564,535 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.