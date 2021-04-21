Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s previous close.

GLPI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.90.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

