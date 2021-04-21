Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,335 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.14% of Gannett worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gannett by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 25,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gannett by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,044,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 275,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gannett by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339,470 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gannett by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 80,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gannett by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GCI opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $646.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.91. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.33.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. Research analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

