Garmin (GRMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Garmin to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GRMN opened at $138.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.46. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $141.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

