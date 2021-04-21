Gas (GAS) Trading Up 24.4% Over Last 7 Days

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $15.84 or 0.00028811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market cap of $160.40 million and $35.81 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00277486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.00 or 0.01024255 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.51 or 0.00666786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,903.55 or 0.99884322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.