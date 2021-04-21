GateToken (GT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.07 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One GateToken coin can now be bought for about $3.67 or 0.00006614 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $279.20 million and approximately $19.07 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00068110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00021125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00094825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.51 or 0.00680857 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.29 or 0.07389616 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,130,567 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.