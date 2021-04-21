Gateway Advisory LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gateway Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,164 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 79.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $2,507,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2,140.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,636,000 after buying an additional 139,160 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $258.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.01 and its 200 day moving average is $226.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $166.11 and a 52-week high of $261.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

