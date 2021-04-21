GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Large Volume Increase

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 15,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 413,004 shares.The stock last traded at $11.59 and had previously closed at $12.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.54.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $155.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.