GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Declares GBX 1.75 Dividend

GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GCP traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 103.20 ($1.35). 1,484,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,473. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.40 ($1.85). The company has a quick ratio of 434.82, a current ratio of 434.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80. The company has a market cap of £908.87 million and a P/E ratio of 21.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.17.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

