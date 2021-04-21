GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Declares GBX 1.75 Dividend

GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GCP traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 103.20 ($1.35). 1,484,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,473. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.40 ($1.85). The company has a quick ratio of 434.82, a current ratio of 434.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80. The company has a market cap of £908.87 million and a P/E ratio of 21.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.17.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.