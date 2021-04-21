Gems Market Cap Achieves $498,443.53 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. Gems has a market capitalization of $498,443.53 and $6,919.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00067887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00020610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00094929 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00051854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.30 or 0.00647062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

About Gems

GEM is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

