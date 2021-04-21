Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Lifted to “Buy” at Fearnley Fonds

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Fearnley Fonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $152.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GNK. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

NYSE:GNK traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. 43,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,652. The company has a market capitalization of $578.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.15 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,720,957 shares of company stock valued at $49,616,520. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

