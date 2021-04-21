Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GNK. B. Riley raised their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

NYSE:GNK opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $109,549.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $259,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,720,957 shares of company stock valued at $49,616,520 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

