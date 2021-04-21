Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Generac by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Generac by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $313.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.30 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.