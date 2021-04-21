Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Roth Capital from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $313.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.56. Generac has a one year low of $90.30 and a one year high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $773,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

