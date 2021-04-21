General Dynamics (GD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GD stock opened at $184.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $186.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

