General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares during the period. General Electric comprises approximately 2.1% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

NYSE GE traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.27. 430,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,418,695. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.