General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 3.8% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $56.68. 213,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,311,719. General Motors has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

