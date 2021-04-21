Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Position Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of Genesco worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genesco by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,296,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100,349 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth approximately $975,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $817,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

