Genesis Vision Trading 24.9% Lower This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $43.87 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.91 or 0.00017847 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00068731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00021364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00095457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.38 or 0.00692287 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00050423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.83 or 0.07418129 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.