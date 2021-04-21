GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0050

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $57,065.71 and approximately $331.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 43.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000172 BTC.

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,398,623 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

