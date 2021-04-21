Gentarium (GTM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.00

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Gentarium has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Gentarium coin can now be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Gentarium has a total market cap of $127,947.16 and $4.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gentarium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00062883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.10 or 0.00275750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $553.24 or 0.01030106 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00024283 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00656249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,431.08 or 0.99486588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gentarium Coin Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,296,246 coins. The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gentarium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gentarium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.