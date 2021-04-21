Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Down to $76.78

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.78, but opened at $73.41. Gentherm shares last traded at $73.68, with a volume of 104 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $121,110.00. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $59,696.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gentherm by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 56.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 102.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Gentherm by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 177,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Gentherm by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

