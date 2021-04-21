Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE GPC opened at $119.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.42. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $120.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $2,199,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

