GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

GPRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $972.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.60. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GeoPark by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 965,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 149,399 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 518,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 314,810 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at about $4,017,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in GeoPark by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.