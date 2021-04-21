Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SEB Equities upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Getinge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.83. Getinge has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 10.51%.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

