Getty Realty (GTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Getty Realty to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.49 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. On average, analysts expect Getty Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GTY opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Getty Realty Company Profile

