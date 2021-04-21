GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Down 37.7% Over Last 7 Days

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $27,301.59 and $5.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119,667.35 or 2.20037650 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,476,220 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

